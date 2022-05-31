Matt Gaetz Rips GOP Colleague With A Three-Word Tweet

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz ripped his Republican colleague, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, in a three-word tweet Tuesday.

Gaetz tweeted a pun of Mace’s name comparing her to critical race theory in response to a video posted on Twitter by American Principles Project (APP) President Terry Schilling.

The APP video is a campaign ad highlighting Mace’s progressive support for transgender ideology. She is up for reelection and faces former President Donald Trump-endorsed primary opponent Katie Arrington on June 14. (RELATED: Rep. Nancy Mace Bucks Trump After He Endorses Primary Challenger: ‘I’m Gonna Win Without Him’)

Mace’s support for transgender issues, including sponsoring a bill that would allow men to compete in women’s sports, makes her less of a conservative and more “like Nancy Pelosi,” the APP video stated.

“She thinks it’s just fine to let men take opportunities for scholarships and championships away from female athletes,” the APP said. “The bill would put men in girls’ locker rooms, men in women’s prisons, and even men in battered women’s shelters.”

“Conservative? Not even close. We can do better. Vote against Nancy Mace on June 14,” stated the APP.

Gaetz quote tweeted the video, saying: “Critical Mace Theory.”

Critical Mace Theory https://t.co/tApXKl7GaE — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 31, 2022

Schilling told the Daily Caller that Gaetz’s response shows that “even Nancy Mace’s colleagues know that she’s a problem in the caucus.”

“Over the last year, we’ve seen the transgender rights bill that Mace supports lose over 20% of their co-sponsors, including GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. Men across the country are taking advantage of these gender identity laws and taking away the rights of women in sports and their private spaces,” said Schilling. “For Mace to continue supporting such a terrible bill tells us that she’s either foolish or playing for the wrong team.”

“It’s egregious, and she should stop supporting this terrible legislation,” he added.

Mace did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.