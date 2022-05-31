REVIEW: Bo Burnham Roasts Joe Biden In The Catchiest Way Possible

Comedian Bo Burnham has lit the internet alight by not only releasing another perfect comedy special, but also by writing what might be the funniest song about President Joe Biden since “Let’s Go Brandon” went viral.

The “Vote Joe Biden” song is part of Burnham’s latest hour-long special released publicly on YouTube, “The Inside Outtakes.” A 23-second version of the 50-second clip was shared on TikTok by the Dissect Podcast, and has already amassed more than 100,000 likes.

“They’re really going to make me vote for Joe Biden?” Burnham’s perfect political pop song is short, simple, and smart. “How is the best case scenario Joe Biden?” he asks in the 50-second song that could easily feature the likes of Diplo or Sean Paul. Be warned though, this beat is catchier than the clap.

I legitimately, biasedly, presumed that Bo Burnham was woke as Hell and therefore would defend the Democratic overlord to the death, like many of his colleagues in Hollywood. I have no idea why I made such an unconsciously biased presumption.

It’s probably because I’ve been manipulated into assuming that anyone and everyone in entertainment is woke until proven otherwise. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Better Call Saul’ Proves One Thing In Epic Mid-Season Conclusion)

Burnham asks a really valid question for all left-leaning voters: why did the Democratic party make half of the country vote for Joe Biden? Is he really the best that they could do, or was it just “his turn” to be President? (Which is why I personally believe he was given the nomination).

Whatever your political bias, if you’ve got an hour tonight, turn on YouTube and binge the full hour of Burnham’s latest collection of bizarreness. It’s creativity at its finest, and unique in a way that comedy just isn’t anymore.

Sure, I love me some Ricky Gervais, but Burnham managed to create something wholly new and yet classic: escapism at its finest. Thank you, Bo. Please do it again soon.