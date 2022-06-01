Charles Barkley Makes Hilarious Comment About Weight And Getting Paid

Charles Barkley dropped a great line during an interview with Dan Patrick.

The NBA legend joined Patrick for a Tuesday interview, and during a chat about Zion Williamson’s contract situation and weight, Barkley let people know for $200 million, he’d lose some weight quickly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If somebody told me they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the the history of civilization,” Barkley explained when talking about getting paid and staying in shape.

You can watch his funny comment during the discussion about the Pelicans star below.

“If somebody told me they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I’d be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization.” #Pelicans #NBA -Charles Barkley shares the advice he’d give @ZionWilliamson Chuck’s full appearance: https://t.co/djgbWENm90 pic.twitter.com/lK0CE1DqL0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 31, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, there has seemingly been nonstop discussion about Zion Williamson’s ability to get in shape for at least a year.

When he’s healthy and playing, he’s an absolute force to be reckoned with. However, he’s struggled to get healthy and stay healthy. Clearly, Barkley thinks for the right price he should have no problem getting in shape.

This is also just the latest example of Barkley never being afraid to speak his mind. Discussing weight can be a very touchy topic. Without going into too many details, on more than one occasion, I’ve seen how people can easily get offended when the topic is brought up.

Not only did Barkley dive right into Zion Williamson’s weight, but he also discussed the money. Two taboo topics he didn’t hesitate to dissect. That’s why people love the man!

Props to Barkley for continuing to have absolutely no filter. You love to see it!