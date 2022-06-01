Dallas Mavericks Send Insane Tweet ‘To Honor’ The Uvalde Shooting Victims

The Dallas Mavericks sent an all-time stupid tweet Tuesday.

Following the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, people have been grieving and discussing how to keep kids safe. There are a lot of great options, but what the Dallas Mavericks tweeted was absolutely not one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“In collaboration with @dallasnews, we went silent on social media for 21 minutes to honor the victims of the Uvalde shooting,” the Mavericks tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Yes, the Mavericks decided their contribution to the situation would be to not tweet for 21 minutes.

In collaboration with @dallasnews, we went silent on social media for 21 minutes to honor the victims of the Uvalde shooting. https://t.co/HAD0s1S9CL — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 31, 2022

This tweet more or less sums up the insanity of social media. The Mavericks hit send on this tweet and nobody stopped it from happening.

That’s simply mind-boggling to me. How the hell could you ever send this tweet thinking it was a good idea? Twenty one minutes of silence on social media? It’s beyond embarrassing.

I would love to know the discussions the social media team had before firing off this absolutely unhinged tweet. Did anyone voice an opinion that it was stupid?

Did a single person try to stop it from going out? I hope the answer is yes, but I think we all know it’s more likely they all thought it was awesome.

An NBA team didn’t tweet for 21 minutes. Gun violence is now solved forever. What the hell is this garbage @mcuban? https://t.co/y9z0Bm1Evy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 1, 2022

If you’re a professional sports team and you’re tweeting about being silent for 21 minutes because of gun violence, you should just delete your account.