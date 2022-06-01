Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With LGBT Pride Tweet

Elon Musk posted about pride month Tuesday, but his choice of imagery, along with his approach to the topic, sparked outrage on social media.

The tweet’s image displayed various social media logos completely transformed into rainbow colors and showed the side of a man’s shocked face. The words, “June is almost here,” appeared at the top of the tweet, and “Here it comes” was written at the bottom of the post. Pride Month launches Wednesday, but Musk’s approach is being viewed as sarcastic, and some Twitter users were quick to strike back against his tweet.

Some users came forward to remind him where he stands in the political spectrum, with one particular tweet drawing a clear ‘picture’ about how they perceive Musk and his current stance.

Let’s revisit some not so old posts. pic.twitter.com/8tU9HYG9Ie — Jon Munitz (@JonMunitz) May 31, 2022

Another person took aim at Musk’s personal life, reminding Musk and all his followers that there has been historical reference to his discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in a personally crafted tweet.

Musks’s former partner, Grimes, reportedly has a transgender girlfriend, notorious leaker Chelsea Manning, according to Style.

In addition, Grimes and Musk were involved in a very public Twitter spat in 2020 during which time Musk made a slew of comments that were viewed as transphobic. The tweets have since been deleted, according to Observer. (RELATED: University Will Only Give Tenure Position To ‘Women, Transgender, Non-Binary, Or Two-Spirit’ People)

Dude, just go to therapy. You’ve been in the middle of a very public breakdown/temper tantrum since your girlfriend left you for a trans woman, and all you’ve done is tank your company stock and become too broke to buy Twitter. — What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) May 31, 2022

Musk has been criticized before regarding his opinions on the LGBT community, and many feel he should have been more careful with this latest post.

Elon get cancelled — chef (@Chefstrobel) May 31, 2022

One Twitter user is already calling for Musk to be “cancelled.”