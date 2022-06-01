Editorial

Greg Sankey Says The SEC Is Open To An 8-Team College Football Playoff Without Automatic Qualifiers

The SEC could possibly support the College Football Playoff expanding to eight teams.

There has been a lot of chatter about how to change the playoff, and it looked like fans were going to get a 12-team format before the idea eventually died. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, everything is in limbo as we wait for the people in charge to make some decisions, but it sounds like the SEC is definitely open to expansion under the correct scenario.

Sankey told the press Wednesday that the conference could support an eight-team format without automatic qualifiers, according to Brett McMurphy.

Look, I think we can all agree that expansion needs to happen. The current College Football Playoff format of only having four teams in the postseason isn’t working.

We need to bring more teams and more fans into the fold. How do we do that? I’m not sure, but doing nothing isn’t an option.

The best format by far is a 12-team format with all the P5 conference champs qualifying, one G5 qualifier and then six at-large bids. How could anyone be against that format?

If we do nothing, we’re going to get the same five or six teams rotating in and out of the four-team field, and people will lose interest.

We want more college football fans, not fewer.

Just get something done and get it done sooner than later.