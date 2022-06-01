Greg Sankey Says The SEC Is Open To An 8-Team College Football Playoff Without Automatic Qualifiers

The SEC could possibly support the College Football Playoff expanding to eight teams.

There has been a lot of chatter about how to change the playoff, and it looked like fans were going to get a 12-team format before the idea eventually died. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, everything is in limbo as we wait for the people in charge to make some decisions, but it sounds like the SEC is definitely open to expansion under the correct scenario.

College Football Fans Get Hit With Terrible News About The Playoff Expanding https://t.co/oG1POn9Imi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 18, 2022

Sankey told the press Wednesday that the conference could support an eight-team format without automatic qualifiers, according to Brett McMurphy.

SEC commish Greg Sankey said an “8-team (College Football) playoff w/out automatic qualifiers is something we would consider” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 31, 2022

Look, I think we can all agree that expansion needs to happen. The current College Football Playoff format of only having four teams in the postseason isn’t working.

We need to bring more teams and more fans into the fold. How do we do that? I’m not sure, but doing nothing isn’t an option.

The TV ratings for the College Football Playoff weren’t great, but there is an easy solution! 1) Move the championship to a Saturday night so nobody has to miss it because of work. 2) You’ll have to listen to find out! pic.twitter.com/GTHJKwIk1U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

The best format by far is a 12-team format with all the P5 conference champs qualifying, one G5 qualifier and then six at-large bids. How could anyone be against that format?

If we do nothing, we’re going to get the same five or six teams rotating in and out of the four-team field, and people will lose interest.

We want more college football fans, not fewer.

The TV ratings for the College Football Playoff took a huge hit, and it’s not hard to figure out what went wrong. Why the hell are we playing a playoff game on a Friday night? That makes zero sense. Play the games on Saturday! This isn’t rocket science! pic.twitter.com/18p4y1Ezeo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2022

Just get something done and get it done sooner than later.