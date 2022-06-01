Editorial

Man Catches A Home Run Ball While Holding A Kid During The Mets/Nationals Game In Viral Video

Mets Catch (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1531779815891775490)

A man stole the show Tuesday during the Mets/Nationals game.

During the 10-0 blowout win for the New York Mets, a man managed to snatch a home run ball while leaning over the railing as he held a kid in his other arm. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the epic moment unfold below.

There’s nothing like a great catch from someone in the stands to get the blood pumping. That’s just a fact, and this dude managed to snag a ball in a very impressive fashion.

Not only did he fully extend to make the catch, but he did it while holding a kid. If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is.

Of course, if this had gone south on him, he’d probably be sleeping on the couch for a very long time. Snag the ball and you’re an internet hero.

Don’t grab the ball and drop the kid, the child’s mother will probably give you a beatdown for the ages. Those were the stakes, and that man accepted them!

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the man’s impressive athletic display.