Fan Catches Baseball With One Hand During The College World Series, Slams His Beer To Celebrate

One fan made an insane catch in the stands during the College World Series on Monday.

Austin Buysse snagged a ball with one hand in the stands, but it's what he did next that was truly impressive. With the eyes of the nation now upon him, he hammered his beer so fast that it might cause Aaron Rodgers to hide out of embarrassment.

You can watch the awesome moment from ESPN below.

The catch and the chug pic.twitter.com/eO7F2fQoSw — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2019

If there was one video to describe America, this one might be it. It's got baseball, an incredible display of athletic ability and beer.

If the video above isn’t what our founding fathers dreamed of when they fought the British, then I don’t know what would fit.

Making the catch is one thing, and it’s incredibly impressive by itself. Snagging baseballs without a glove is hardly easy.

However, the impressive beer chug might put several NFL quarterbacks to shame. He didn’t even hesitate to pull the trigger.

He just cut it loose and let it rip.

We’re all for anything that combines beer, sports and America. Well done, Buysse. That was an awesome moment and now he’s etched himself into legendary status on the internet.