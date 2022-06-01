Editorial

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris Hits Back At Report About His Weight

May 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) participates in organized team activities at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Najee Harris has set the record straight about his weight.

Dov Kleiman tweeted that the Pittsburgh Steelers running back is up to 244 pounds after being listed at only 232 pounds during his rookie season with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Harris‘ weight hasn’t actually changed all that much and he hit back with, “Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit.”

He followed that tweet up with, “Some reporters be straight cornballs.” So, he clearly wasn’t pleased with the report!

There are few things funnier in the world of sports than athletes hitting back at reporters. It’s almost always a content goldmine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Najee Harris (@najee_harris)

Generally speaking, athletes don’t get into arguments or spats with reporters on social media. Why? Because everyone has better things to do.

So, when an athlete takes the time to fire back, you know you’ve really touched a nerve.

Props to Harris for setting the record straight in a humorous fashion.