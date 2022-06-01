Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris Hits Back At Report About His Weight

Najee Harris has set the record straight about his weight.

Dov Kleiman tweeted that the Pittsburgh Steelers running back is up to 244 pounds after being listed at only 232 pounds during his rookie season with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Steelers RB Najee Harris now weighs 244 pounds, according to @MarkKaboly He was listed at 6’1, 232 pounds as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/tVdTdUmQyZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 31, 2022

However, Harris‘ weight hasn’t actually changed all that much and he hit back with, “Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit.”

Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

He followed that tweet up with, “Some reporters be straight cornballs.” So, he clearly wasn’t pleased with the report!

Some reporters be straight cornballs — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) May 31, 2022

There are few things funnier in the world of sports than athletes hitting back at reporters. It’s almost always a content goldmine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najee Harris (@najee_harris)

Generally speaking, athletes don’t get into arguments or spats with reporters on social media. Why? Because everyone has better things to do.

So, when an athlete takes the time to fire back, you know you’ve really touched a nerve.

‘Nuts Are Bigger’: NFL Player Gets In Bizarre Argument With A Reporter. Should He Be Ashamed? https://t.co/mDVT3KjKZI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

Props to Harris for setting the record straight in a humorous fashion.