Scary Viral Video Shows Russia Launching Thermobaric Rockets Against The Ukrainians

Another wild video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russia launched thermobaric rockets against the Ukrainians, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check it out below. It’s pretty terrifying.

Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS fire in Kherson Oblast. https://t.co/J5RXajGwdV pic.twitter.com/yGGd5TSM8E — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 31, 2022

As I’ve said before, I don’t really know anything about or understand thermobaric weapons, but as you can see from the impact, they’re not to be messed with.

The explosion seems absolutely terrifying, and that might be putting it lightly.

As I’ve said several times, war is absolute hell, and there’s no other way to describe it. People get hurt, people die and lives are almost always changed for the worst.

The videos we’ve seen coming out of Ukraine ever since the war started are proof of that fact. Every single day we see more footage of the chaos and carnage on the ground.

This video of the Russians hammering Ukrainians’ positions goes to show how ugly it can get.

It’s a scary-as-all-hell situation, but let’s hope the good people of Ukraine continue to hold out for as long as possible.