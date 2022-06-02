4-Year-Old Prince Louis Gets All The Attention As Airplanes Whizz By During Platinum Jubilee

Four-year-old Prince Louis stole the show Thursday at the Platinum Jubilee by making faces and covering his ears in response to loud airplanes flying overhead.

The young royal made quite an impression on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the royal event Thursday simply by acting the way most young children would. Straying from the “proper” behavior that one would expect from the royal family, the animated youngster was captured on camera as he showed emotions with a kaleidoscope of fabulously funny faces. All eyes were on his dramatic reactions to the hustle and bustle that surrounded him, including the flyover.

Queen Elizabeth II interacted with her great-grandson, seemingly unaware of the faces and gestures he was making right next to her. Video coverage shows the Queen bending to get closer to Louis as she pointed to the planes in the sky, drawing his attention to the show overhead. He squinted his eyes and pointed at something of interest as the Queen looked on. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth To Bail On Major Summer Events)

The young prince placed both hands over his ears, shut his eyes tightly and seemed to let out a scream as the planes flew in a seamlessly coordinated show above him. His apparent annoyance by the loud rumbling of the planes caught Kate Middleton’s attention, with her graciously and tenderly addressing her son and giggling at his reaction.

As the crowd joined in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the thrown, Prince Louis proceeded to put his fingers into his mouth and make a series of exaggerated funny faces, creating a form of entertainment all his own.