Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb During The Match Against Josh Allen And Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady got caught on a hot mic dropping the f-bomb during The Match.

Brady was teammates with Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the highly-anticipated golf event, and he shared an important message with the Packers QB as things were getting underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was picked up on his mic on the TNT broadcast telling Rodgers, “Let’s go f*ck them up.” You can watch the funny moment below.

TOM BRADY WITH THE F BOMB ON NATIONAL TV 😂pic.twitter.com/Q9B6uxVvfj — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 1, 2022

There’s nothing better than when an athlete gets caught on a mic sharing his true feelings. Brady wanted to get a big win against the two young NFL stars, and he made his feelings very clear to Rodgers.

It’s hard to leave much room for interpretation when you say you’re going to “f*ck” up your opponents. That’s about as blunt as it gets, and that’s the spirit and attitude that has made Brady the greatest quarterback to ever pick up a football.

49ers QB Gets Caught On A Hot Mic Sharing Vulgar Message After Beating The Packers https://t.co/DBOzDri25y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 29, 2022

Not only did Brady share the message, but he also got the job done Wednesday in the latest version of The Match as he and Rodgers earned a big victory.

So, all the way around, it was just another example of Brady’s greatness.

What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/jb0DD1dAqM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think about Brady’s comment!