Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Gets A Massive Contract Extension Worth More Than $30 Million

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has scored a massive new contract.

The popular coach of the Razorbacks has agreed to a five-year extension that will pay him more than $6 million annually, according to ESPN. If he wins at least seven games in any of the coming season, an extra year automatically gets added to his deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His massive new deal comes after Pittman led the Razorbacks to an impressive 9-4 record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

As I’ve said many times, there are very few elite coaches in college football and the pool of solid to really good coaches is also small.

While the sample size with Pittman at the helm in Fayetteville is only two seasons (one against just SEC teams), it’s clear that he is doing a great job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

The 2021 season was the best year for the Razorbacks since 2011. So, the data speaks for itself. Pittman has Arkansas rolling, and he’s been rewarded for his production with a massive new deal.

Plus, we all know he’s not leaving for a different job. He’s an Arkansas man, and that’s 100% where he’s going to stay until he retires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb)

Now, he’s getting paid a handsome amount of cash to make sure he doesn’t leave and his pockets are padded. Props to him for getting his money!