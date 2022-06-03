REPORT: Things Between The Cardinals And Kyler Murray ‘Aren’t Sideways’

It sounds like the situation between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray has cooled down.

There has been a lot of chatter about Murray's future with the team as the franchise and the dual-threat QB try to hammer out a new deal.

Without one, it’s probable we will see some fireworks between both sides.

However, it sounds like after Murray made an appearance at OTAs that the situation is on the right path. Albert Breer reported that “things aren’t sideways” between the franchise and the team’s star quarterback.

More context on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s appearance at OTAs this week—it actually wasn’t his first this spring. He was also with the team for a couple days during Phase II. And a lot of starters (most of the OL, James Conner) didn’t show til this week. Things aren’t sideways. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2022

Could it get bad again? Sure, that’s how contract negotiations go. But for right now, everyone seems to be operating business as usual, which is good news, and would indicate the Cards will be true to their word on doing a deal. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2022

If you’re a fan of the Cardinals, you can probably stop panicking about whether or not Murray will remain with the team. It certainly sounds like any hostilities that might have been unfolding have certainly cooled.

It’s not a secret at all that Murray wants a new deal, and the Cardinals haven’t given him as of right now.

On the other hand, it’s clear that the team is committed to him. So, a deal is coming down the pipeline at some point. It’s just a matter of time.

So, everyone can breathe easy. It looks like everything is going to be just fine down in Arizona!