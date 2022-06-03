Editorial

REPORT: Things Between The Cardinals And Kyler Murray ‘Aren’t Sideways’

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It sounds like the situation between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray has cooled down.

There has been a lot of chatter about Murray’s future with the team as the franchise and the dual-threat QB try to hammer out a new deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Without one, it’s probable we will see some fireworks between both sides.

 

However, it sounds like after Murray made an appearance at OTAs that the situation is on the right path. Albert Breer reported that “things aren’t sideways” between the franchise and the team’s star quarterback.

If you’re a fan of the Cardinals, you can probably stop panicking about whether or not Murray will remain with the team. It certainly sounds like any hostilities that might have been unfolding have certainly cooled.

It’s not a secret at all that Murray wants a new deal, and the Cardinals haven’t given him as of right now.

 

On the other hand, it’s clear that the team is committed to him. So, a deal is coming down the pipeline at some point. It’s just a matter of time.

So, everyone can breathe easy. It looks like everything is going to be just fine down in Arizona!