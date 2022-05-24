Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Doesn’t Attend OTAs

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t be participating in OTAs.

OTAs started Monday for the Cardinals and the dual-threat quarterback was a no-show as he attempts to land a new contract.

Adam Schefter reported that Murray won’t participate at all as “all continues to remain quiet on his contract front.”

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected. All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2022

Now, is this a reason for Cardinals fans to panic? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is no. OTAs are voluntary, and it’d be surprising if Murray had participated.

Generally speaking, when you’re pushing for a new contract, you don’t show up to anything that isn’t mandatory.

Having said that, mandatory minicamp starts June 14, and if Murray misses that, fans should start getting concerned. Once you miss mandatory events, you’re officially in holdout territory.

That would definitely change the dynamics of the situation and raise the stakes in a very significant way.

However, until that happens, there’s no reason to panic at all! Just sit back, relax and hope like hell the two sides are able to hammer out a new deal.