Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Doesn’t Attend OTAs

Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won’t be participating in OTAs.

OTAs started Monday for the Cardinals and the dual-threat quarterback was a no-show as he attempts to land a new contract. In case fans were holding out hope he might eventually show up, don’t expect it to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Adam Schefter reported that Murray won’t participate at all as “all continues to remain quiet on his contract front.”

Now, is this a reason for Cardinals fans to panic? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is no. OTAs are voluntary, and it’d be surprising if Murray had participated.

Generally speaking, when you’re pushing for a new contract, you don’t show up to anything that isn’t mandatory.

Having said that, mandatory minicamp starts June 14, and if Murray misses that, fans should start getting concerned. Once you miss mandatory events, you’re officially in holdout territory.

That would definitely change the dynamics of the situation and raise the stakes in a very significant way.

 

However, until that happens, there’s no reason to panic at all! Just sit back, relax and hope like hell the two sides are able to hammer out a new deal.