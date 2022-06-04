Bill Maher Destroys The Police In Uvalde For Not Doing Anything As Kids Were Being Murdered

Bill Maher has no sympathy for the police that allowed a massacre to unfold in Uvalde, Texas.

During the massacre at Robb Elementary School, multiple police officers refused to engage the evil monster as he was killing kids. Eventually, an elite Border Patrol team closed in and killed the shooter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Maher didn’t hold back on the Friday night episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” when tearing into the police’s horrible failure on the scene.

“It wouldn’t matter what kind of gun he had. Any kind of gun could do any amount of damage in that time,” Maher stated before diving into a discussion about what you do when cops fail to do their job.

When specifically talking about the failure of the police on scene, Maher added, “They should have a hard time sleeping. What the f**k?”

You can watch his full comments below.

Major props to Bill Maher for not being afraid to speak the truth on this issue. There is simply no excuse at all for the police not attempting breach as soon as possible.

In the event of an active shooter, you engage as quickly as you can. As the gunfighters like to say, you can’t start the saving until you stop the killing the.

So, why the hell did the police stay outside the classroom as the massacre unfolded? People deserve answers and the more people we have talking about it, the more pressure the government will have on it to provide answers. We simply can’t tolerate a society where young children are murdered and the police don’t move in.

And to be crystal clear, I am a huge supporter of the police. I love police and they need more resources, not less. My support is also why I hold them to such a high bar. If you want the respect, you have to perform under pressure.

It’s that simple, and the cops in Uvalde failed on a catastrophic level.

Hopefully, more and more people continue to ask questions.