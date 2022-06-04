REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is A Chilling And Outstanding Series

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is officially over, and it’s one of the best series made in recent memory.

The hit FX/Hulu series follows a horrific double-murder in Utah in the 1980s, and is unfortunately, based on a very real story. The fact you know it happened makes everything about it that much darker and sinister. (REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is An Outstanding Series)

Without giving away the ending (it’s incredibly easy to read about the real story on Google), I can tell you that there’s no question it’s among the darkest and most sinister shows I’ve seen in a very long time.

Is it as dark or as great as “True Detective”? No, but it’d be insane to hold anything to the standard of the HBO classic with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

What I will say is that “Under the Banner of Heaven” is kind of like a lite version of “True Detective.” The only thing it has going for it over the HBO show is that, again, it’s a true story.

Gil Birmingham and Andrew Garfield are both absolutely outstanding in the series, and both give performances at times that will rock you to your core.

The exact same can be said about every cast member who plays a person in the Lafferty family. It was so brutal at times you had to look away from the screen, especially when you get to the murder scene in the finale. It was absolutely horrific.

While “Under the Banner of Heaven” isn’t for the faint of heart, I can’t recommend it enough. If you’re looking for a great new show, you should check it out on Hulu.