REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is Incredible Through Three Episodes

“Under the Banner of Heaven” is without question one of the best shows on TV right now.

After the first two episodes of the show dropped on Hulu, I told everyone that I was all in. I was hooked on the series, which is based on a true story, about a gruesome double murder in Utah in the 1980s. (REVIEW: ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’ Is An Outstanding Series)

After crushing the third episode, it’s safe to say “Under the Banner of Heaven” is one of the best shows on TV right now.

Without spoiling anything, the show really focuses on religion and how the main detective (Andrew Garfield) is torn between the case in front of him and his loyalty as a Mormon.

It’s a classic tale of a man being asked to serve two masters, but tragically, the murders in “Under the Banner of Heaven” actually happened.

The show also has very similar vibes to “True Detective.” It’s dark, gritty, sinister and keeps you on edge the entire time. It truly does make your skin crawl at times, and I say that as a huge compliment.

It’s an amazing show, but that doesn’t mean it might not keep you up at night!

Under the Banner of Heaven is an incredible TV series about the true story of two brutal murders in Utah. It’s the closest show we’ve ever gotten to the first season of True Detective. You all need to be watching! pic.twitter.com/VdcZpV13jH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 3, 2022

So, if you want a show that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time, do yourself a huge favor and watch “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Trust me, it’s one of the best shows out there right now!