Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In A Skin-Tight Catsuit

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in a whopping seven outfits as the host of the MTV TV & Music Awards in Santa Monica on Sunday, and her skin-tight catsuit was the highlight of her fashion display.

Hudgens rose to the occasion and mesmerized fans with a number of wildly different looks while perfectly executing her hosting duties at the awards show, Sunday. She wore everything from a stunning royal blue Vera Wang mini-dress to the bold skin-tight catsuit that has everybody talking. Hudgens added a fiery bright wig to make the outfit an absolute head-turner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Hudgens dove right into her bold fashion statement by opting to wear tight, heeled boots that went all the way up to her knee to elevate her catsuit. Taking risque fashion to another level, Hudgens’ outfit boasted 6 clasps that were situated all the way down the front of her bodice. The clasps led to a corset-laced finish that teased the bottom of the bodice. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Oozes Timeless Beauty In An Epic Fashion Moment)

Bold eye makeup was added to the already spicy outfit, making this one of the most talked about fashion statements she selected for the evening.

Hudgens also treated her fans to a fun, flouncy hot-pink dress, and even turned up the heat in a very ‘cow-girl’ inspired number. She appeared in a blue gingham outfit and completed her look with two long braids and a cowboy hat.

The star also rocked the stage with a very bedazzled, super-sparkly take on a “Squid-Game” inspired tracksuit, as part of her wardrobe selection.

Halfway through the evening, Hudgens sported a bralette with a short mini skirt that was held together with exaggerated, oversized safety pins that were multi-colored.

See All of Vanessa Hudgens’ Show-Stopping Outfits at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards https://t.co/vhosFbpiDW — People (@people) June 6, 2022

Hudgens also made an appearance in a gold-sequins mini dress during the evening.