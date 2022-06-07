Watch Brad Pitt In The New Trailer For ‘Bullet Train’

“Bullet Train” looks like it’s going to be an interesting film.

The plot of the movie with Brad Pitt, according to the latest trailer’s description, is, “Five assassins wind up on a Japanese bullet train and soon realize their assignments are connected.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sounds interesting enough, right? Well, just wait until you see the latest preview. Fire it up below!

Generally speaking, I don’t need any extra motivation to see anything that Brad Pitt is in. If Pitt is involved, there’s a very high chance that I’m going to be interested.

That’s just a fact, and “Bullet Train” certainly looks like it’s going to be his latest smash hit.

Furthermore, the plot of the film sounds like something I would have made up as a teenager hopped up on caffeine after half a dozen Mountain Dew drinks.

I say that as a compliment. If the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has taught us anything, it’s that people want content that is simply entertaining. We don’t need woke garbage. Just give us something that is fun and engaging.

“Bullet Train” looks like it will have zero issue getting the job done.

You can catch “Bullet Train” in theaters starting August 5. I definitely might have to check it out!