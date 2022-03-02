Watch Brad Pitt In The Electric Trailer For ‘Bullet Train’

Brad Pitt’s new movie “Bullet Train” looks awesome.

The plot of the film with the Hollywood superstar, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Five assassins wind up on a Japanese bullet train and soon realize their assignments are connected.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting? Well, wait until you see the fire trailer for the movie. It looks absolutely electric.

Just in case any of you were wondering whether or not Brad Pitt still had his fastball, this trailer should answer that question for all of you.

He’s clearly still able to sling heat with the best of them. This movie looks like it’s going to be a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

It looks amazing on every level!

Bad Bunny x Brad Pitt

Bullet Train (Junio 15, 2022) pic.twitter.com/Cd7xnJWHKR — Bunny’s Network (@badbunnynetwork) March 2, 2022

Whenever you have a movie about several assassins all trapped on a bullet train together, you know you have plenty of content for a great movie.

That’s just a fact, and it looks like “Bullet Train” has more than enough material for a great movie.

First look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘BULLET TRAIN’, also starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman and Andrew Koji. pic.twitter.com/3v4KxrrBjS — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 2, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting July 15, 2022!