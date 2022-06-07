Cam Newton Says ‘You’re A Damn Fool’ If You Think He Can’t Still Play In The NFL

Cam Newton is still very confident in his abilities on a football field.

Last season, Newton spent time with the Panthers, but to call it anything other than a disaster might be a bit dishonest. Let’s just say it didn’t go well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite his struggles in 2021, Newton thinks he can still play and he thinks you’d have to be crazy to disagree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

“If you think that I couldn’t be on somebody’s team right now, you’re a damn fool,” Newton said on the “Pivot Podcast” when talking about still playing football.

You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to be the guy who breaks it to Newton, but if he was good enough to be in the NFL right now, he’d be on a roster. It’s that simple.

Football isn’t a hard sport to figure out. The best players play and when they’re no longer able to compete, they get replaced. It’s not rocket science.

So, if Newton could start for a team right now and help them win, he’d be on a roster gearing up for camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Now, could an argument be made that he’s good enough to be a backup? Sure, but he has a big personality, and he’s not built to be a backup.

That’s why the Patriots had to get rid of him. It’s an all or nothing situation with Cam, and right now, no team thinks he’s capable of starting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

We’ll see if any team changes their mind over the coming weeks, but I definitely think Newton is a long shot to ever play again.