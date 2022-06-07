Democrat Warns Elections Could Be Marred By Violence From ‘White Supremacists’

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen claimed Tuesday without any evidence that the upcoming midterms will be marred by violence from “white supremacists” and Trump supporters while speaking on CNN.

Cohen joined “CNN Newsroom” with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto to discuss Jan. 6 when Sciutto asked whether people should “be concerned” about violence around the midterms after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned there is a “heightened threat environment.”

“The Justice Department, DHS saying it is no better today, the environment, particularly as it relates to elections, violence around elections like you witnessed yourself on Jan. 6. No better today than it was prior to Jan. 6. I wonder for folks watching at home now, should they be concerned that these midterms coming up might be marred by violence?”

“We all should be concerned about the midterms being harmed and all public officials should be concerned about their own safety,” Cohen said. “Jonathan Martin, our friend who wrote ‘This Will Not Pass,’ makes that clear in his book this is something that is a continuing part of American government and American politics. The big lie continues, the fealty to Trump continues and the encouragement to the white supremacists and the terrorists to be involved continues.” (RELATED: Democrats Straight Up Admit The J6 Hearings Are Political Theater)

“I had no doubt on Jan. 6, I felt like my life was in danger, I was in the gallery, and when I was there, I hollered down to the floor and said ‘call Trump and ask him to call off his revolutionary guard.’ It was clear to me what had occurred that day, and it is still going on, and it continues because the man is intent to get power and the Republicans helped him and the Republicans will continue to help him.”

The DHS released a bulletin Tuesday warning that “the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months.”

The bulletin claims “several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets.”

“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial, ethnic, and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents.”

The DHS claimed “anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism” is one example of extremist ideologies.

An anonymous DHS official said the expected Supreme Court decision possibly overturning Roe v. Wade could be a triggering factor, according to The Associated Press.