REPORT: Massage Therapist Claims Deshaun Watson Begged For Oral Sex

More troubling allegations have surfaced against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The dual-threat quarterback is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and the New York Times published a lengthy piece Tuesday outlining is alleged actions with up to 66 different women. One of the claims from an unnamed woman was that he begged her to perform oral sex during a session. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deshaun Watson received massages from at least 66 different women in a 17-month period. Some of these women, speaking publicly for the first time, described experiences that undercut his insistence he was only seeking professional massage therapy: https://t.co/QezN8ucAHU — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

The New York Times wrote the following in part about the alleged situation:

One woman, who did not sue Watson or complain to the police, told The Times that he was persistent in his requests for sexual acts during their massage, including “begging” her to put her mouth on his penis. “I specifically had to say, ‘No, I can’t do that,’” said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect her family’s privacy. “And that’s when I went into asking him, ‘What is it like being famous? Like, what’s going on? You’re about to mess up everything.’”

To be clear, Watson has denied any wrongdoing ever since the first allegations dropped, but the spigot never seems to stop flowing with accusations against him.

Our review shows the methods Watson used to assure women that he could be trusted. He often said he wanted to support Black businesses. On one occasion, he left a woman perplexed when he purchased 30 bottles of her $40 skin cleanser. pic.twitter.com/C5k2Jd3gQw — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

Another woman told the NYT that the Watson pulled down her scrubs during a sexual encounter, but she allowed it proceed because she “didn’t know how to tell him no.” The unnamed woman allegedly had sexual contact on three occasions with him.

One woman we spoke with said Watson “begged” her for oral sex during their massage. Another woman said he initiated sexual contact in their three appointments. pic.twitter.com/Xv6k6kycHq — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) June 7, 2022

I would encourage you all to read the full NYT article, and it’s incredibly important to note that Watson hasn’t been charged with a crime and maintains his innocence.

However, the NFL also doesn’t need to wait for the courts to do anything. If Roger Goodell thinks Watson embarrassed the league or acted inappropriately, he can suspend him for as long as he wants.

It’s hard to imagine after this NYT piece that there won’t be a punishment if the allegations are true.

We’ll see how it all plays out, but don’t be surprised if you don’t see Watson in a game for awhile.