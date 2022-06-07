Tiger Woods Announces He’s Dropping Out Of The US Open

Legendary pro-golfer Tiger Woods has announced that he is exiting the U.S. Open, scheduled for June 16-19, 2022, in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The 46-year-old Woods, who is a 15-time major champion, posted a tweet saying that his body is not up to par for competition, according to a report from Golf.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the [U.S. Open] as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Golf.Com reported Woods as saying in his post. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at [JP McManus Pro-Am] and at [The Open Championship] next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

The golfer has only competed in a few events in 2022, having spent a significant time in recovery after a serious car accident in February 2021.

Woods didn’t have the greatest showing at the Masters, shooting back-to-back 78s during the weekend event, landing him in 47th place. In May, Woods managed to make the cut at the PGA Championship, but ended up withdrawing after he scored a 79 on Saturday, Golf reported. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Says He’s Going To ‘Fight Like Hell’ To Play Golf At A High Level Again)

He offered an update on his condition after the third round of the PGA, which was delivered just a few hours before he officially withdrew, Golf added.

“Well, I’m sore,” Woods said. “I know that is for a fact. We’ll do some work and see how it goes.”

The golf superstar is currently scheduled for two starts, the first one being at the JP McManus Pro-Am, which is currently scheduled for July 4-5 and will be held at Adare Manor Hotel Golf Club located in Limerick, Ireland, Golf reported.

The other start will take place the week following the JP McManus at The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Here’s to hoping Woods has a fully recovery and gets his groove back.