Viral Videos Show Russians Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine

Thermobaric Weapons (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1534085694464921600)

David Hookstead
Russia continues to hammer targets in Ukraine.

In a pair of viral videos shared by Rob Lee, Russia obliterated targets on the ground using thermobaric weapons, and the aftermath of the strikes appeared brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the violent videos below.

Once again, we’ve seen another absolutely brutal situation unfold on the ground in Ukraine. At this point, there’s nothing that could shock me.

We’ve seen helicopters get torched, tanks get obliterated, brutal fighting on the ground and the use of thermobaric weapons. With every passing day, things just keep getting worse and worse.

It also seems like we have more videos coming out every day. Even though we’re several months into the war between Ukraine and Putin’s forces, the war porn footage definitely isn’t slowing down.

That much I can say for sure, and I hope the Ukrainians are able to keep holding on against the invaders.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them to bring to you!