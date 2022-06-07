Viral Videos Show Russians Using Thermobaric Weapons In Ukraine

Russia continues to hammer targets in Ukraine.

In a pair of viral videos shared by Rob Lee, Russia obliterated targets on the ground using thermobaric weapons, and the aftermath of the strikes appeared brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the violent videos below.

Video of Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS firing on Ukrainian positions in Mikolaiv Oblast. https://t.co/ku9fz5lBmQ pic.twitter.com/UfsmXvLmcb — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 7, 2022

Last part of the video showing Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS strikes in Mikolaiv Oblast. 2/ pic.twitter.com/5cewj4OQ2y — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 7, 2022

Once again, we’ve seen another absolutely brutal situation unfold on the ground in Ukraine. At this point, there’s nothing that could shock me.

We’ve seen helicopters get torched, tanks get obliterated, brutal fighting on the ground and the use of thermobaric weapons. With every passing day, things just keep getting worse and worse.

Intense Video Shows Massive Gun Battle In Ukraine https://t.co/zficTE0WnJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2022

It also seems like we have more videos coming out every day. Even though we’re several months into the war between Ukraine and Putin’s forces, the war porn footage definitely isn’t slowing down.

That much I can say for sure, and I hope the Ukrainians are able to keep holding on against the invaders.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 7, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as I have them to bring to you!