Viral Video Shows Ukrainians With Captured Russian Tanks

Another great video from the war in Ukraine has hit Twitter.

In a viral video tweeted by Rob Lee, a group of Ukrainians somehow managed to get their hands on and capture a pair of Russian tanks and were riding off in them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video below. It’s definitely worth watching.

A captured Russian T-80BVM tank being used to tow a captured T-64BV tank. https://t.co/CMddPeHgxM pic.twitter.com/UZ4n49OqJu — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 1, 2022

Will these videos ever get old? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is absolutely not. Even though it’s not a combat video, it’s still fun to watch the Ukrainians take off with Russian equipment.

At this point, I’ve lost count of how many times we’ve seen the Ukrainians give the Russians a gigantic middle finger by taking their gear, killing their men and just refusing to roll over and die.

Insane Video Shows Brutal Fighting On The Ground In Ukraine https://t.co/sIkI4Vw9Br — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2022

War is absolute hell in the worst of ways, but that doesn’t mean that videos we see from it aren’t incredibly interesting. They most definitely are, and it feels like this is the first way we’ve literally watched play out on social media.

Iraq and Afghanistan both came before Twitter and Facebook. We didn’t get to see them really play out, other than on the news. That’s definitely not the case with the Ukraine/Russia war.

Insane Video Shows Fierce Fighting In Ukraine https://t.co/q5wL2BfwB9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.