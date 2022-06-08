Editorial

REPORT: Bryson DeChambeau And Patrick Reed Join LIV Golf, Rickie Fowler Expected To Follow

MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 20, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

LIV Golf has reportedly added two more golf stars.

The Telegraph reported Wednesday morning that Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau have both decided to join the Saudi-backed golf league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sky Sports also reported that golf superstar Rickie Fowler is also expected to make the jump at some point in the near future. That means LIV Golf now has many stars, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, on the roster.

You don’t have to be a golf expert to understand that the PGA appears to be in major trouble as LIV Golf, which is tied to the Saudis, appears to be poaching some of the best talent available.

There’s now four major names competing for LIV Golf, and Fowler would be the fifth. That’s an absolutely insane lineup of talent for a startup league.

I have no idea how the PGA is going to respond at this point, but there might not be many options on the table. What are they going to do to stop players from jumping ship?

LIV Golf simply seems to have way too much money for the PGA to compete with, and before a single event has happened, stars are fleeing the PGA Tour like it’s the Titanic.

This is an absolute disaster for the PGA and it’s likely the bleeding is far from over.