REPORT: Bryson DeChambeau And Patrick Reed Join LIV Golf, Rickie Fowler Expected To Follow

LIV Golf has reportedly added two more golf stars.

The Telegraph reported Wednesday morning that Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau have both decided to join the Saudi-backed golf league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Exclusive: Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series | @jcorrigangolf https://t.co/Fv6rNjAPUY — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) June 8, 2022

Sky Sports also reported that golf superstar Rickie Fowler is also expected to make the jump at some point in the near future. That means LIV Golf now has many stars, including Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, on the roster.

BREAKING: It has been reported that Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are expected to join the LIV Golf Series. 🚨pic.twitter.com/ZTX9bWcIvu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2022

You don’t have to be a golf expert to understand that the PGA appears to be in major trouble as LIV Golf, which is tied to the Saudis, appears to be poaching some of the best talent available.

There’s now four major names competing for LIV Golf, and Fowler would be the fifth. That’s an absolutely insane lineup of talent for a startup league.

I have no idea how the PGA is going to respond at this point, but there might not be many options on the table. What are they going to do to stop players from jumping ship?

LIV Golf simply seems to have way too much money for the PGA to compete with, and before a single event has happened, stars are fleeing the PGA Tour like it’s the Titanic.

This is an absolute disaster for the PGA and it’s likely the bleeding is far from over.