‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Says The Show Will Likely End After Season 3

“Ted Lasso” is reportedly coming to an end.

The hit Apple TV+ with Jason Sudeikis has taken the country by storm ever since the first season was released, but it sounds like the third season will be the last one. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“”We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies,” star Brett Goldstein told the Sunday Times when talking about the upcoming third season being the final one, according to Pop Sugar.

I like my stadiums like Matthew McConaughey in the early to mid 2000s: top optional. @wembleystadium pic.twitter.com/AbMc8PdhMu — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 15, 2021

I definitely don’t want “Ted Lasso” to end, but I’d prefer it goes out on top than get dragged on for a lengthy amount of time.

It’s truly an incredible ride, and it’s probably the best thing Sudeikis has ever done in his career. His role as the American football coach taking over a soccer team in the Premier League has been nothing short of exceptional.

Coach Wooden once said “listen if you want to be heard.” Which is why I call @TheCoachBeard Nigel Tufnel, ‘cause he turns that dial to 11 https://t.co/tMVjjqzRhg — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2021

There are very few shows on TV as uplifting as “Ted Lasso.” I don’t care how bad of a day you’ve had. One episode of “Ted Lasso” will absolutely cheer you up.

It’s motivational, inspiring and simply very entertaining. Now, it sounds like the third season will be the final one. Damn, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hit me in the emotions a bit.

Let’s hope the third season is outstanding and we go out with a bang!