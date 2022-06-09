Lincoln Riley Makes Brutally Honestly Comments About The Talent Ceiling At Oklahoma

USC coach Lincoln Riley told a blunt truth about the talent at Oklahoma.

Riley shocked college football fans after last season when he ditched the Sooners to take over the Trojans, and it sounds like Oklahoma’s talent ceiling was a major issue for the star coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’ve walked into four playoffs, and I’ve never had better than maybe the third-best roster [of the four teams]. Every other year, we were four of four. We had really good rosters, but they weren’t the same…I can’t imagine that there could be a setting that we could build a better roster than we can here,” Riley explained during an interview with CBS Sports.

While I’m sure Oklahoma fans don’t want to hear Riley’s thoughts on the talent in Norman, he’s not wrong at all. Oklahoma ran through the Big 12 on multiple occasions to only get dominated in the College Football Playoff.

Playing the Sooners more or less felt like a first round bye for the most elite teams in the country. Does that sound harsh? Maybe, but it’s also true.

Riley wants to win a national title and when looking around Norman, he clearly determined the talent simply wasn’t there. At USC, he’ll have all the resources he’ll ever need and it’s a much more traditional draw than Oklahoma.

Plus, it’s in Los Angeles. He doesn’t even need to make a recruiting pitch. He just needs to get players on campus for a visit and it should be game over.

Something tells me USC is going to be back on top of the college football world sooner than later!