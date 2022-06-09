Morgan Wallen Crushes Yet Another Record

Morgan Wallen is the first country music star to debut multiple tracks simultaneously in Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Wallen released “You Proof” in May, making it his fifth No. 1 on the chart following “Thought You Should Know,” according to Billboard. He’s also climbed the rankings steadily with the hit track “Wasted On You,” which is currently No 1. after spending 40 weeks on the chart, according to the official Hot Country Song chart.

Morgan Wallen Eviscerates Cancelation Efforts, Sets Country Music Record https://t.co/KPZah1MNdL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2022

The ballad technically debuted in early 2021 before “Dangerous: The Double Album” dropped, and immediately became a fan favorite, Country Thang Daily reported. Wallen is the first ever artist to debut multiple songs at the top of the chart and to have six songs rank at the same time, the outlet continued.

“Wasted On You” was co-written by Wallen, Ryan Vojtesa, Ernest K. Smith, and Josh Thompson in Wallen’s kitchen while the group enjoyed a bourbon, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Continues To Dominate The Music Industry, Despite Cancelation Efforts)

The heartbreaking song is the latest record breaker from Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which has spent the most weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Chart of any country album in history. It currently ranks at No. 5, having spent 73 weeks on the chart at the time of writing, Billboard reported.

You can watch the video for the acoustic version of “Wasted On You” here: