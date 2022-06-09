Rebel Wilson Comes Out On Instagram

Australian comedic actor Rebel Wilson came out Thursday, sharing the news on her Instagram page.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” Wilson wrote in the caption of a photograph of herself with Ramona Agruma, followed by a rainbow emoji between two pink hearts and the hashtag “loveislove.” Both Wilson and Agruma are smiling broadly in the snap and appear to be very much in love.

Agruma is a clothing and jewelry designer who is based in Los Angeles, California, according to TMZ. The pair have reportedly been spotted together as far back as Super Bowl Sunday in February.

She and Wilson allegedly went on a vacation to Cabo in March with friends to celebrate Wilson's birthday, TMZ continued.

Wilson recently lost nearly 100 pounds for health reasons, but apparently her management wasn’t thrilled with her decision to do so, TMZ reported. She said in a recent interview that her team asked “why would you wanna do that?” and were concerned that Wilson could lose her career of “being the funny fat girl,” according to the outlet.

In 2021, she revealed an incident when she was kidnapped in Mozambique. When the kidnapping took place remains unclear.