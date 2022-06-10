Paris Hilton Snubs President Biden In Favor Of Hanging With Britney Spears

Paris Hilton snubbed and invitation to DJ for President Joe Biden, and opted to party the night away at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding Thursday instead.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Hilton revealed during her “This Is Paris” podcast, Friday. Hilton has been a longtime friend of Spears, and was among 50 guests invited to her intimate yet lavish affair at her residence in Thousand Oaks, California, according to Page Six. Hilton snapped a photo of herself dressed for Spear’s wedding and captioned the post “Fairytales do exist,” before attending the nuptials alongside her mother Kathy Hilton, and her husband, Carter Reum, according to Page Six.

President Biden was in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, according to the CBC. During this time, Hilton claims she was asked to personally DJ for the event. Hilton has made quite a name for herself as a VIP DJ, and has declared that she is actually the highest paid female DJ in the world, according to her Instagram post. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Custom Wedding Dress Is A Timeless Beauty)

Instead of pursuing the honor of DJ’ing for the President, the socialite gushed to her podcast fans about how challenging it was for her to keep Spears’ big day a secret while planning her outfit and getting her driver aligned for the festivities.

“And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell. But, all I can say is that I’m just so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” Hilton said during her podcast.

Happy with her decision, Hilton went on to express her happiness for Spears. “And they are a beautiful couple and just glowing, and it just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free — that’s all I’m going to answer about that,” she said.