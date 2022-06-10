REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is Excellent Through Nine Episodes

“The Offer” continues to be one of the best shows on TV.

The hit series about the making of “The Godfather” dropped its ninth episode Thursday, and I banged it out while traveling to Wisconsin. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I’ve said several times, it’s truly incredible how a series about the making of a movie can be so damn suspenseful and captivating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

In episode nine, the biggest issue is how the movie will be marketed amid Robert Evans’ absence due to substance abuse issues. Ruddy and Coppola have their vision for the legendary mafia picture, but the studio is intent on trimming this down to make “The Godfather” more marketable to the general public.

There were scenes debating movie posters and I couldn’t look away! It was as suspenseful and interesting as any major mystery series you’ve seen in recent memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

Again, they’re debating seemingly minor issues dealing with the release of a movie, but every decision makes it seem like the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Also, is Miles Teller a star or is Miles Teller a star? The answer is an overwhelming yes. That man is awesome, and it feels like with the success of “The Offer” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” he’s officially a bonafide superstar.

If you haven’t started watching the Paramount+ series, I can’t recommend it enough. Do yourself a huge favor and fire it up ASAP!