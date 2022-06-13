Jake Paul Rips President Joe Biden In Viral Tweet

Jake Paul isn’t a fan of President Joe Biden.

The social media icon fired off a viral tweet over the weekend ripping Biden for high gas prices, inflation, rent prices and much more. He closed out the tweet by telling his fans, “If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022

I have no doubt there will be plenty of people who agree with Jake Paul’s opinion on Biden. In fact, we’ve seen a lot of criticism across the spectrum over the past couple months.

It turns out that rising inflation and struggling to pay the bills results in people not being very happy.

Generally speaking, you don’t really see athletes/social media icons speak out against Democrat politicians, but we’re in a unique situation in America.

Things are rough and people are struggling to get by. Guys like Jake Paul will be just fine because he has plenty of money, but I can’t imagine how hard life must be right now for people living paycheck to paycheck.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Jake Paul’s tweet! Something tells me that a lot of you reading this probably do!