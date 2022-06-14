Deshaun Watson Says He ‘Never Assaulted’ Anyone

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has responded to mounting allegations of misconduct.

The superstar dual-threat quarterback is facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and The New York Times recently published a piece claiming he had more than 60 different massage therapists. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s responded to the latest escalations in the situation.

The Browns Reportedly Make Huge Decision About Deshaun Watson’s Future https://t.co/Lt1z2J56Cy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2022

“I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone,” Watson said while speaking to the media Tuesday. He further repeated himself and added, ” never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.” —Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

As I’ve said several times, Watson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent, and it’s also incredibly important to note that he’s not facing any legal charges.

All the allegations against him are civil.

Deshaun Watson was asked if the NY Times report of at least 66 massage therapists is accurate. He says “I don’t think so,” but later adds that the question should be directed to his attorneys. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2022

However, allegations of misconduct keep coming out, and there really doesn’t look like there’s any end in sight. It seems like the dual-threat passer is facing new allegations weekly.

We also know the NFL and Roger Goodell don’t need to wait for the courts to do anything. If Goodell wants to suspend someone, he can just do it.

‘Inside Of His Butt’: Massage Therapist Details Shocking Allegations Against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/VyMnrzTMGL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

It’s going to be fascinating to see if Watson misses any time, but right now, there’s no question this is a growing nightmare for the Browns.