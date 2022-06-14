Kim Kardashian’s Giant A** Ruined Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala, and the iconic fashion piece now appears to be damaged, seemingly due to the size of Kardashian’s ass.

Images of the dress were posted on social media Monday, appearing to show the severely stretched, fraying fabric and a number of missing crystals, according to Pop Crave. Interestingly, the damage seems to have been centralized around the posterior of the gown. One of the snaps can be seen hanging by a few loose threads, and it’s evident that further wear would result in tearing of the historic gown. Kardashian, who is known for her shapely derriere, has just taken that element to a whole new level by allegedly damaging a piece of fashion history with it.

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

The dress was originally worn by Marilyn Monroe and is classified as being her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Monroe famously sang at the celebration of President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday, and the dress was instantly recognized as being a historic collector’s item, according to Biography.

The value of the gown was estimated at $4.8 million, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl)

Kardashian stunned the crowd at the Met Gala when she appeared wearing this piece of fashion history, and later admitted to going through extreme measures to fit in to the stunning dress, which included a rigorous exercise routine and very limited food intake, according to Vogue. Based on the photographs, those measures were seemingly not enough to prevent Kardashian from damaging the expensive fabric of the gown.

Behind the scenes video footage has emerged which shows Kardashian’s team working tirelessly to cram her entire ass into the dress. The struggle is very real in the video, and as the team tried repeatedly to shove her ass into the dress, Kardashian could be heard saying, “do I need to put on another pair of shapewear?”

“Once it gets up, it’ll fit the back,” Kardashian said in the video.