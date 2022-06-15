Elon Musk Reveals The First Republican He Ever Voted For

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a Twitter post Wednesday that his vote for Republican Representative-elect Mayra Flores of Texas was the first time he voted for a Republican in an election.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted Wednesday morning. “Massive red wave in 2022.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Indicates His Political Views Haven’t Changed, Liberals Have Just Gone Way Too Far To The Left)

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez Tuesday night in a special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, avoiding a runoff in a congressional district that is 85% Hispanic. She will face Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzalez in November in a redrawn district.

“Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team!” Flores posted on Twitter Wednesday.

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that’s happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Musk, who described himself as a long-time Democrat, announced in a May podcast appearance he would be voting Republican in the 2022 midterm elections.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk posted on Twitter that month. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

Musk hinted that he could also support a Republican for president in 2024 in response to a question from a Tesla owners club about who he was considering.

“Desantis,” Musk tweeted, referring to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, adding that he backed Andrew Yang in the 2020 presidential primary elections.

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

“I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” Musk posted on Twitter.

I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Flores, DeSantis, and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

