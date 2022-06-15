Jared Goff Is Selling A California Mansion For Nearly $7.5 Million

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is attempting to offload a massive mansion.

The NFL passer has listed a 5,369 square foot mansion in Hidden Hills, California for the very reasonable price of $7,499,950, according to Outkick, and the specs on the estate are very impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing for the palace states the following about the property:

Absolutely Epic custom contemporary in guard gated Hidden Hills. Highly sought after single story with panoramic views and complete privacy! A true compound estate with separate detached 1075 square foot guest house with private driveway. The main residence spans nearly 4300 square feet of open concept living including pocket doors, soaring cathedral wood ceilings and so much more. There is a bonus/game room, private office and a second story bedroom sized loft. Ideally located on a small private cul-de-sac atop 1.42 acres. The resort quality grounds are amazing! There is a custom pool and spa, massive manicured lawns, barbecue center, garden, huge covered patio, outdoor fireplace and firepit and a newly built chipping pad with a massive multiple putting greens. A very special offering!

More or less, Goff’s estate sounds like it’d be an incredible bachelor bad for a guy looking to host some great get togethers. It’s huge, looks awesome and has all the specs you’d want on a house as a man.

Hell, the place has a guesthouse bigger than a lot of residences in Washington D.C. and New York City!

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of real estate. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great mansion or house, and I think it’s safe to say Goff’s is very nice.

Now, is it worth $7.5 million? That’ll be for potential buyers to figure out, but it looks damn nice to me!

Let us know what you think of his house in the comments below!