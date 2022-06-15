Kylie Jenner’s Little Black Number Has Fans Doing A Double-Take

Kylie Jenner posted a gallery of images to her Instagram account June 14, causing fans to do a double-take to capture the unique elements of her outfit.

Her little black number is far from ordinary, and it’s obvious that Jenner is proud of her ability to showcase its risque elements. The wild Mugler outfit combines mesh accents, cut outs, and accessory items. It boasts a very unique cut and is absolutely magnetic. It has pulled in nearly 6 million likes since it was first posted to Jenner’s account.

🗣Kylie Jenner wearing Mugler S/S 2022 straight off the runway🗣 pic.twitter.com/jDtoJOSIwu — 𝐄𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐢🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) June 14, 2022

Jenner captioned her post by writing “morning gram” but her outfit was more like party attire for the evening. It can be seen here.

The black number featured full arm cut outs that connected at the top, and the fabric ruched into the mid-section, at the front, forming a perfect ‘V’. The second image in the gallery reveals that the middle section is completely see-through.

Both sides of this casually sexy outfit reveal massive cut outs that showcase Jenner’s torso. It also boasts a cut-out strap that sits atop Jenner’s hip bone.

The dress is very short, and shows off much of Jenner’s upper thigh area, which leads fans to yet another fashion surprise. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Broke The Internet By Freeing The Nipple)

DONA DE TUDO! Kylie Jenner via Instagram. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/r61wHO9SxJ — Info Trylie (@infotrylie) June 14, 2022

Jenner threw in a unique accent to this already very funky outfit by wearing open-toed black stockings that are pulled up her legs and stop just under her knees.

Her feet are in black shoes that reveal Jenner’s perfectly French-manicured toes.

Jenner’s photoshoot was taken against the backdrop of an oversized, olive green sliding door, with Jenner’s arms raised above her head in both photographs.

The unique outfit has fans captivated and tuned in to see more.