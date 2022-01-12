Kylie Jenner Becomes First Woman To Have 300 Million Followers On Instagram

Kylie Jenner has won serious bragging rights after she became the first woman ever to have 300 million followers on Instagram.

The 24-year-old businesswoman, reality star and model ended up smashing other records held by famous women like Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez with 289 and 288 million followers, Yahoo.com reported Wednesday.

The socialite also has topped all her famous sisters — Kim Kardashian at 278 million, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian (both at 212 million) and Kourtney Kardashian with 159 million — to reach the feat on social media. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Inflating Net Worth, No Longer Labeled A Billionaire By Forbes)

KYLIE COSMETICS OFFICIALLY RELAUNCHES TOMORROW AT 9AM PST! i have a very special live experience happening on the site tomorrow so stay tuuuuned! https://t.co/ObiDG3J5sw @kyliecosmetics pic.twitter.com/6HKGXCs8nb — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 14, 2021

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has yet to comment publicly on becoming the first woman on the social media app to top all the rest. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

Jenner is now the second person on Instagram to reach that number of millions of followers after professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo managed to do so first. His number of followers on the social media app stands at 389 million at the time of this publication.

my new youtube video airs at 9am pst 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fS1DGmlNow — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 9, 2021

Kylie previously spoke about living in the public eye and said she truly can’t recall a time in her life when she had privacy.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” Jenner shared Arabian Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me.”

“Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded,” she added. “But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”