Shocking Details Of Slain Nipsey Hussle’s Last Moments Revealed

Prosecutors for Eric Holder Jr., the man that allegedly murdered Nipsey Hussle in March 2019, started the trial in Los Angeles Wednesday and revealed shocking details about his final moments.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney shared horrifying information about what transpired on the day of the murder. He stated that after Holder shot Nipsey Hussle several times in a parking lot in broad daylight, he walked over to his body as he lay on the ground, and proceeded to kick him in the head, according to TMZ. Holder then spoke to his victim. He said “You’re through,” to Nipsey, and he alleges that Nipsey Hussle exchanged words with him as well, and said “You got me,” before Holder fled the scene of the crime, according to TMZ.

After revealing the shocking information, McKinney addressed the jury and told them his kick to the head demonstrated that this was a very personal attack by Holder, which is a statement that Holder’s public defender tried to downplay. Holder’s representative insists that the kick to Nipsey Hussle’s head was unplanned, and just a reaction that Holder had in the heat of the moment, according to TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle was an admired rapper that was widely recognized for his efforts to uplift youth in his own community. He provided opportunities for youth in his hometown to seek higher education and employment opportunities and was respected for abandoning his gang affiliations and seeking a higher path in life, according to Vox. (RELATED: REPORT: Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested On Gun Charges Before Governor’s Ball)

His death created shockwaves in the music industry, which led to Holder being remanded into solitary confinement, for fear that inmates would kill him to avenge the murder of Nipsey Hussle, according to TMZ.

Holder is currently held on charges of 1 count of murder, 2 counts of attempted murder related to the other individuals that were shot, and 1 count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to TMZ.