REPORT: Shaq Buys Dinner For An Entire Restaurant

Shaquille O’Neal reportedly pulled off a classy move for an entire restaurant.

The NBA legend and current broadcast superstar was at Jue Lan Club in New York City over the weekend when he decided to pay the tab for the entire restaurant, according to Page Six. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shaq spent more than $25,000 to take care of the whole restaurant, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Is Shaq one of the best celebrities alive or is Shaq one of the best celebrities alive? The answer to that question is a resounding yes.

In a world full of negativity and awful people, Shaq goes out of his way to help people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Previously, the former Lakers superstar center bought a family some vehicles, paid for another family to get some computers and bought a man’s engagement ring.

So, he has a very long track record of doing nice things for people. Paying the bill for an entire restaurant is just the latest example of that fact.

Good guy @SHAQ saw this fella buying an engagement ring, and decided to pay for it himself. 👊 (🎥: @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/zzP3z4AX26 — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2021

Props to Shaq for reminding people there is still a lot of goodness left in the world.