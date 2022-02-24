NBA Superstar Shaquille O’Neal Surprises Family Of 11 With Two New Cars

Superstar Shaquille O’Neal definitely got everyone’s attention when he surprised a family of 11 with not one, but two cars.

“Today Shaq @shaq blessed us like never before,” the Collins family captioned their post on Instagram Wednesday. There was no other information about where it occurred. The comments were noted by SportsCenter and ESPN in a post on social media.

“Last night we had a surprise visit from Shaq,” the Collins’ post read. “He took us to dinner as a family at babes chicken. It was so much fun to just hang out and eat dinner with him.”

“And then today!” the post continued. “He started the day off by taking us to the Mercedes dealership to get us a new family 15 passenger van.”

The post noted how the large family was outgrowing their 12 passenger van and called his gift an "outrageous blessing," before sharing how he later took the family out to dinner and ended up tipping the waitress "$1000 after her car broke down" that day.

Shaq is just the best Peep thread pic.twitter.com/SgX8XZ0qn2 — Overtime (@overtime) February 23, 2022

The family's post also mentioned what happened after dinner "when he saw" the husband's truck had been "without air-conditioning and heat for a while."

“He took us to a Ford dealership and blessed us with another truck,” the message on social media shared. “He also spent time encouraging us and loving on our children and speaking life into our family. I am completely lost for words. Somebody wake me up because I must be dreaming.

Thank you @shaq times a million times!!! You have been such a blessing to us in so many ways.”

The NBA legend has been been very generous in the past, as noted by Fadeaway World. The sports analyst once surprised a kid with a new bike.

O’Neal also once tipped a server $4,000 simply because the person asked for it, the outlet noted. Another time, he bought a kid two pairs of shoes after he saw him in a store upset because his parents couldn’t afford to get him shoes, the report noted.