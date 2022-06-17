NYC Mayor Defends Drag Queen Story Hour – It Doesn’t Go Well

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to social media Thursday evening to defend drag queen story hours at local libraries, but soon faced a torrent of criticism on social media.

“Drag storytellers, and the libraries and schools that support them, are advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces,” Adams posted on Twitter.

“At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate,” Adams said in a follow-up post. “The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent.” (RELATED: Drag Queen Event For Kids Canceled After ‘Feedback From Citizens’)

Drag Queen Story Hour involves drag queens reading books to children in libraries, bookstores and schools, according to one organization’s website.

Conservatives quickly pounced on Adams’ tweet to ridicule his position.

Journalist Miranda Devine told Adams he was “mistaken” in a tweet.

“Put DOWN the bong, sir,” Republican lawyer Harmeet Dhillon posted. “Hitting the Stank House a bit too hard there.”

“Oh shut up, you idiot,” columnist and lawyer Kurt Schlichter said in a tweet.

The Hodgetwins responded to Adams by reposting a tweet featuring a drag queen who opposed Drag Queen Story Hour.

“Lmao how to become a worse mayor than de [B]lasio in one tweet,” Gamer Jon posted in response.

New York City has seen a number of high-profile violent crimes in recent months, including a shooting on the subway in April and the stabbing of a teenage girl that was caught on video in May.

The Air Force canceled a planned Drag Queen Story Hour in May after Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida released a letter he sent to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, while a Texas state legislator plans to introduce legislation to ban minors from drag shows after video from a supposedly “family-friendly” drag show went viral earlier this month.

Adams did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

