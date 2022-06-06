Texas Rep Vows To File Legislation To Ban Drag Shows For Minors

Republican Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton announced Monday he plans to file legislation to ban drag shows for minors in Texas.

Slaton, who represents Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties, vowed to file legislation in the next Texas legislative session to prohibit drag performances in front of minors after a “family-friendly drag show” in a Dallas nightclub went viral, according to a statement.

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

The state representative said he planned to file the bill after several news stories and videos showed Texas children witnessed “inappropriate sexual content” at the Mr. Misster gay club event, “Drag The Kids To Pride.”

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said. “I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”

“Protecting our own children isn’t enough, and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualization that is happening across Texas,” he added.

Images and videos of the event shared on Twitter showed several children holding out cash, walking the “runway,” and posing with drag queens as a neon sign that said “It’s Not Gonna Lick Itself!” flashed on the wall behind. (RELATED: Town Cancels Drag Show For Kids, Citing Safety Concerns)

A drag queen drops it low for children and takes their money— This is not even the worst footage to come out of the event believe it or not. pic.twitter.com/uIodp84Naf — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

The drag event for children at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas was called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” It was held at the Mr. Misster gay bar & club. Children & transvestites danced in front of an electronic sign that read, “It’s not gonna lick itself.” pic.twitter.com/tcgiqhqCbH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

Slaton told the Daily Caller his legislation has support in his party and would not just prevent these events from happening in bars and nightclubs but would extend to libraries and similar venues.

“I don’t know any Republican who thinks drag shows are appropriate for children,” he said. “My goal is to stop adults from sexualizing kids, and my legislation will protect them from drag shows, drag queen story hour, and other inappropriate events.”