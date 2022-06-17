Editorial

Charles Barkley Says He Would Kill A Relative For The Money LIV Golf Is Paying Players

Charles Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1537836515551629312)

Charles Barkley has no issue with the money LIV Golf is handing out to players.

The Saudibacked golf league has reportedly handed out hundreds of millions of dollars to golf stars to get them to ditch the PGA Tour and the NBA legend understands why people are taking the cash. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Friday interview with Pat McAfee, Barkley said, “Hey, for $150 million, I’ll kill a relative, even one I like!” You can watch Barkley break it down with a huge smile below.

Once again, Charles Barkley proves that he’s the absolute man and he doesn’t have a filter at all. That’s why people love him so much.

Lots of pundits are dragging LIV Golf participants for playing in a league backed by Saudi Arabia. Not Chuck!

He went on one of the most popular shows in America and proudly joked that he’d kill a family member if it meant he’d get his hands on $150 million or $200 million.

You can say whatever you want about Barkley, but you can’t say that the man doesn’t know how to move the needle. He definitely does!

Now, do I endorse the idea? Absolutely not, but I’m not going to sit here and claim I didn’t find it funny. I definitely did!