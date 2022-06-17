Watch The Trailer For Mel Gibson’s New Movie ‘Hot Seat’

Mel Gibson’s new movie “Hot Seat” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film with Gibson and Kevin Dillon, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Sitting on an explosive device, a computer whiz must hack into accounts to steal millions of dollars for a mysterious voice on the phone. His only hope of survival comes from a bomb squad officer who must figure out a way to outwit the evil plan.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. You can fire it up below!

What do we think about the trailer for “Hot Seat”? While it definitely won’t win any awards, I think it’s fair to say that it’s going to be a very fun popcorn flick.

Explosives? Check. Hostage situation? Check. Mysterious villain? Check. Mel Gibson on the hunt to save the day and uncover the truth?

Check. What more could you want?

Mel Gibson Spots Donald Trump At Conor McGregor’s Fight. What He Does Next Will Have Fans Going Crazy https://t.co/ROwmD06oyA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 25, 2021

While most of Hollywood is focused on pumping out absolute trash, there are at least a few people still focused on entertaining fans.

Believe it or not, films don’t have to push a message. They can sometimes just be a ton of fun!

Lots Of People Are Going To Die In Mel Gibson’s Latest Film Judging From The Trailer [VIDEO] https://t.co/fC7Wi9gB1C pic.twitter.com/LWccvBx81r — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2016

You can catch “Hot Seat” starting July 1!