Watch Mel Gibson And Cole Hauser In The Trailer For ‘Panama’

“Panama” looks like it’s going to be a fun film.

The plot of the movie with Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A defense contractor hires an ex-marine to go to Panama to complete an arms deal. In the process, he becomes involved in the U.S. invasion of Panama.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sounds like a good time, right? Well, just wait until you see the trailer! Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself here, but I think “Panama” looks like a film with a lot of potential. Now, is it going to win any awards?

Almost certainly not, but that’s okay. It looks badass, and at the end of the day, that’s what fans care about.

Plus, Cole Hauser and Gibson are both solid talents, and the former has been one of the main stars of “Yellowstone” ever since the show first aired.

He’s responsible for making Rip one of the best characters in recent TV memory, and he’s now teaming up with Gibson for an action film.

I’m definitely intrigued.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch “Panama” starting March 18.