REVIEW: ‘The Old Man’ With Jeff Bridges Is Off To A Very Strong Start

“The Old Man” is off to a very hot start.

The FX series premiered Thursday, and through the first episode, I’m 100% hooked. The show follows former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) on the run after his cover was blown and Americans are hunting for him. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Why are Americans hunting for him? Well, he did some things in Afghanistan back in the day that were buried deep in the dirt. Now, those demons have come out to play, and there’s a reckoning on the horizon.

Luckily for viewers, Dan is not an idiot. Despite his old age being a clear issue, he’s still more than capable of taking a life.

In fact, early on in the premiere, Dan kills a would-be assassin at close range with a revolver after his dogs helped him out. So, the skills he learned while working for the CIA are still very much alive inside of him.

Without giving much more away, I can promise you that “The Old Man” has an incredible amount of potential, and Bridges is perfectly casted as Dan Chase.

He’s gritty, he’s dark and he’s clearly attempting to hide some serious secrets that were meant to stay in Afghanistan forever. It’s hard to imagine the role could have a better suited actor in it.

If you need something to watch, I suggest you fire up “The Old Man” on Hulu or FX. Once it grabs you, it’s not going to let go.